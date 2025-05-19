Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal team set off unexploded ordnance [Image 4 of 5]

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal team set off unexploded ordnance

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jozef Majewski 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    A controlled detonation explodes during an Explosive Ordnance Disposal exercise at Range 112, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 14, 2025. Controlled detonations are conducted to eliminate any hazardous ordnance, demonstrating their ongoing mission to safely neutralize misfired or abandoned explosives and ensure the protection of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jozef P. Majewski)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 19:08
    Photo ID: 9053383
    VIRIN: 250514-M-QV364-1203
    Resolution: 1544x2316
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal team set off unexploded ordnance [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jozef Majewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

