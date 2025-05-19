Explosive Ordnance Disposal team set off unexploded ordnance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A controlled detonation explodes during an Explosive Ordnance Disposal exercise at Range 112, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 14, 2025. Controlled detonations are conducted to eliminate any hazardous ordnance, demonstrating their ongoing mission to safely neutralize misfired or abandoned explosives and ensure the protection of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jozef P. Majewski)