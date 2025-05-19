Explosive Ordnance Disposal team set off unexploded ordnance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, secure explosives during a controlled detonation at Range 112, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 14, 2025. Controlled detonations are conducted to eliminate any hazardous ordnance, demonstrating their ongoing mission to safely neutralize misfired or abandoned explosives and ensure the protection of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jozef P. Majewski)