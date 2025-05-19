Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Slothower, Oregon Army National Guard, clears, disassembles, and performs a functions check on an M249 machine gun during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Lykow Flat in the Idaho City area, Boise County, Idaho, May 6, 2025. The Idaho National Guard hosted the Region VI 2025 Best Warrior Competition, May 4–9. The event highlights the adaptability, resilience, and precision of citizen-Soldiers, reaffirming the National Guard’s readiness for any mission. Thirteen competitors from across the Army National Guard participated in the six-day competition to determine the region’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alisha Grezlik)