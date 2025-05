Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Edward Snyder, North Dakota Army National Guard, uses resection to determine his location on a military map during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Lykow Flat in the Idaho City area, Boise County, Idaho, May 6, 2025. The Idaho National Guard hosted the Region VI 2025 Best Warrior Competition, May 4–9. The event highlights the adaptability, resilience, and precision of citizen-Soldiers, reaffirming the National Guard’s readiness for any mission. Thirteen competitors from across the Army National Guard participated in the six-day competition to determine the region’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alisha Grezlik)