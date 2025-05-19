Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alisha Grezlik 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Soldiers treat a casualty with an open head wound in a CBRNE environment during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Lykow Flat in the Idaho City area, Boise County, Idaho, May 6, 2025. The Idaho National Guard hosted the Region VI 2025 Best Warrior Competition, May 4–9. The event highlights the adaptability, resilience, and precision of citizen-Soldiers, reaffirming the National Guard’s readiness for any mission. Thirteen competitors from across the Army National Guard participated in the six-day competition to determine the region’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alisha Grezlik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 16:05
    Photo ID: 9052905
    VIRIN: 250506-A-UI440-6628
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Alisha Grezlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    citizen soldier
    Best Warrior 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download