Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Spc. Canyon Blassingame, Montana Army National Guard, treats an abdominal wound and eye injury during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Lykow Flat, near Idaho City, Idaho, May 6, 2025. The Idaho National Guard hosted the Region VI 2025 Best Warrior Competition, May 4–9. The event highlights the adaptability, resilience and precision of citizen-Soldiers, reaffirming the National Guard’s readiness for any mission. Thirteen competitors from across the Army National Guard participated in the six-day competition to determine the region’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alisha Grezlik)