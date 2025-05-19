Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group ONE speak with members of the public about the Remote Environmental Monitoring Vehicles (REMUS) at the Riverrock Festival hosted by Dominion Energy during Richmond Navy Week 2025, May 17. Richmond Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks during the Navy’s 250th year celebration, bringing a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people - about half the U.S. population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)