    Richmond Navy Week [Image 4 of 5]

    Richmond Navy Week

    RICHMOND, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    Navy Office of Community Outreach

    Cyber Warfare Technician 2nd Class Joshua Naine, from Richmond, Va., assigned to the Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command Suffolk, picks up trash and debris during a cleanup of the James River and surrounding areas as part of a community outreach event for Richmond Navy Week 2025, May 17. Richmond Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks during the Navy’s 250th year celebration, bringing a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people - about half the U.S. population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 12:48
    Photo ID: 9052092
    VIRIN: 250517-N-AY869-1017
    Resolution: 4820x3213
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Richmond
    Community Outreach
    Navy
    NAVCO

