The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard performs during a ceremony held at the Virginia War Memorial during Richmond Navy Week 2025, May 16. Richmond Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks during the Navy’s 250th year celebration, bringing a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people - about half the U.S. population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9052091
|VIRIN:
|250516-N-AY869-1091
|Resolution:
|5315x3543
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
