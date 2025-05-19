Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. MaryCatherine Mohr, from Martinsville City, Va., assigned to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, speaks with a child about dental health at the Children’s Museum of Richmond during a community outreach event for Richmond Navy Week 2025, May 15. Richmond Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks during the Navy’s 250th year celebration, bringing a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people - about half the U.S. population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)