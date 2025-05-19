Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Smoke On The Water [Image 7 of 7]

    Smoke On The Water

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Firefighters gather equipment after participating in the 33rd Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2025. The symposium taught land-based firefighters the skills to respond to marine incidents and provide emergency support functions on a vessel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 10:56
    Photo ID: 9051852
    VIRIN: 250516-F-JG177-1174
    Resolution: 5293x3522
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    Air Combat Command
    Fire Department
    Fort Eustis
    JBLE
    Virginia Port Authority
    Marine Fire Support Symposium

