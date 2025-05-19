Smoke On The Water

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters gather equipment after participating in the 33rd Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2025. The symposium taught land-based firefighters the skills to respond to marine incidents and provide emergency support functions on a vessel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)