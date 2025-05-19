Firefighters use radio communications to coordinate during the 33rd Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2025. The symposium is a complete program that teaches land-based firefighters the skills necessary to respond to marine incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 10:56
|Photo ID:
|9051851
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-JG177-1089
|Resolution:
|4640x3087
|Size:
|10.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Smoke On The Water [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.