Smoke On The Water

Firefighters use radio communications to coordinate during the 33rd Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2025. The symposium is a complete program that teaches land-based firefighters the skills necessary to respond to marine incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)