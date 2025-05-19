Smoke On The Water

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters depart from a vessel during the 33rd Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2025. More than 100 firefighters received over 50 hours of classroom and practical training which included operating in the marine environment, terminology, ships, facilities, and vessel familiarization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)