    Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training

    GUAM

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 9, 2024) – Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Haley Wilson, assigned to the U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), participates in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training conducted on Naval Base Guam, May 9, 2025. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew McPeek)

