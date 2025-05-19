Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training

    GUAM

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Henry Sohl 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 9, 2024) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Xiaoyi Wang, assigned to the U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), participates in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training conducted on Naval Base Guam, May 9, 2025. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 02:02
    Photo ID: 9050873
    VIRIN: 250509-N-TU830-1577
    Resolution: 2380x3577
    Size: 992.85 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 4 of 4], by SN Henry Sohl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training
    Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training
    Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training
    Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download