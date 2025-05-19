Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 9, 2024) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Xiaoyi Wang, assigned to the U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), participates in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training conducted on Naval Base Guam, May 9, 2025. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)