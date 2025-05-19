NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 9, 2025) – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Jessica Zapata, assigned to the U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), participates in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training conducted on Naval Base Guam, May 9, 2025. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9050874
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-PW480-1004
|Resolution:
|1754x1167
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frank Cable Sailors participate in Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.