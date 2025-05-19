Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 9 Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    DESRON 9 Change of Command

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Capt. Emily Cathey, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 9, delivers her remarks during the DESRON 9 change of command ceremony held aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Strait of Malacca, May 21, 2025. Capt. Leonard Leos relieved Capt. Emily Cathey as the new commodore of DESRON 9. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    DESRON 9 Holds Change of Command

