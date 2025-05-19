Capt. Leonard Leos, prospective commodore, Destroyer Squadron 9, passes through the side boys during the DESRON 9 change of command ceremony held aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Strait of Malacca, May 21, 2025. Capt. Leonard Leos relieved Capt. Emily Cathey as the new commodore of DESRON 9. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)
DESRON 9 Holds Change of Command
