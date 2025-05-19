DESRON 9 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Seaman Chad Hughes | Capt. David Wagenborg, chief of staff for Commander Carrier Strike Group 11 and guest...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Chad Hughes | Capt. David Wagenborg, chief of staff for Commander Carrier Strike Group 11 and guest speaker, presents Capt. Emily Cathey, commodore, Destroyer Squadron Nine, with a Legion of Merit award during the DESRON 9 change of command ceremony held aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Strait of Malacca, May 21, 2025. Capt. Leonard Leos relieved Capt. Emily Cathey as the new commodore of DESRON 9. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Leo Leos relieved Capt. Emily Cathey as Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9 during a change of command ceremony onboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), May 21.



Cathey assumed command of DESRON 9 in April 2024 and oversaw the execution of maintenance, training, and deployment for DESRON 9’s eleven ships including USS Barry (DDG 52), USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), USS Stethem (DDG 63), USS Decatur (DDG 73), USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG 102), USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), and USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123).



“Serving as the Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 9 has been the honor of a lifetime. I could not be more proud of the resilience, professionalism, and unyielding commitment to excellence shown by the Sailors and staff of this squadron and these ships,” said Cathey. “Over the past year, they’ve faced demanding maintenance availabilities, a rigorous deployment work-up cycle, and the early challenges of deployment—all with determination and grit. Their strength and fortitude have been nothing short of inspiring. As we look to the future, I have every confidence that, no matter what challenges lie ahead, there is no more capable, more prepared, or more dedicated team than the men and women of DESRON 9. It has been my greatest privilege to lead them."



While in command Cathey also performed duties as Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Sea Combat Commander incorporating Surface and Undersea Warfare, Maritime Interception Operations, and Mine Warfare Commander functions as an assigned task force, task group, or task unit within the 3rd and 7th Fleet Areas of Responsibility. Under her leadership, the destroyers executed carrier operations with the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Carrier Strike Group, and a multi-lateral cooperative exercise with the Italian, British, and Japanese Navy’s in U.S. 7th Fleet.



After reading his orders Leos spoke to the squadron staff now under his command.



“I want to thank Capt. Cathey for her steadfast leadership and unwavering devotion to Destroyer Squadron 9. I am truly honored to assume command and excited to lead such an exceptional team of professional mariners and warfighters,” said Leos. “To the Sailors of DESRON 9—your reputation for excellence precedes you. I ask that you continue to bring that same commitment, focus, and drive to the mission ahead. Together, we will meet every challenge with strength, precision, and purpose.”



Both Cathey and Leos previously served aboard multiple ships and command tours. Cathey commanded USS Independence (LCS 2) and Patrol Coastal Crew Lima (USS Monsoon PC-4, USS Typhoon PC-5, USS Squall PC-7). Leos commanded the mine countermeasure ships USS CHIEF (MCM 14), USS GLADIATOR (MCM 11), USS SCOUT (MCM 8), and the guided missile destroyer USS STOCKDALE (DDG 106).



For more information, please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.