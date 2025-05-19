15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Honorary commanders from the 15th Wing listen to Tech. Sgt. Christopher Curry, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment superintendent, about the capabilities and importance of the work his unit performs during a 15 MXS tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2025. The 15th Wing’s honorary commanders’ program is designed to strengthen community relations between the military and civilian communities throughout the state of Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)