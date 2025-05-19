15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eugene Fan, 15th Maintenance Squadron commander, briefs the 15th Wing’s honorary commanders prior to a tour of the 15 MXS on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 20, 2025. The 15th Wing’s honorary commanders’ program is designed to strengthen community relations between the military and civilian communities throughout the state of Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)