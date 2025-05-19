15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Knight, 15th Maintenance Group commander, breaks down the importance of the non-destructive inspection shop to the 15th Wing honorary commanders during a 15th Maintenance Squadron tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 15th Wing’s honorary commanders’ program is designed to strengthen community relations between the military and civilian communities throughout the state of Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)