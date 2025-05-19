Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Knight, 15th Maintenance Group commander, breaks down the importance of the non-destructive inspection shop to the 15th Wing honorary commanders during a 15th Maintenance Squadron tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 15th Wing’s honorary commanders’ program is designed to strengthen community relations between the military and civilian communities throughout the state of Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 22:14
    Photo ID: 9050616
    VIRIN: 250520-F-HW521-1096
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour
    15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour
    15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour
    15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour
    15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th Maintenance Squadron
    15th Wing
    honorary commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download