15th Maintenance Squadron honorary commanders’ tour

Members of the 15th Wing maintenance team and honorary commanders pose for a photo under the tail of a C-17 Globemaster III during a 15th Maintenance Squadron tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 20, 2025. The 15th Wing’s honorary commanders’ program is designed to strengthen community relations between the military and civilian communities throughout the state of Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)