    End of an era: USACE, Air Force remove aging tower at Plant 42 [Image 9 of 9]

    End of an era: USACE, Air Force remove aging tower at Plant 42

    PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    A decommissioned air traffic control tower at Plant 42 falls April 29 during its demolition at the Air Force installation in Palmdale, California. Crews used an excavator and cable system to safely bring down the structure, which had its support beams cut in advance.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 18:48
    Photo ID: 9050311
    VIRIN: 250429-A-UT290-1001
    Resolution: 4665x3367
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Edwards Air Force Base
    California
    Palmdale
    air traffic control tower
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Plant 42

