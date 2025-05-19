Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    End of an era: USACE, Air Force remove aging tower at Plant 42 [Image 8 of 9]

    End of an era: USACE, Air Force remove aging tower at Plant 42

    PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Debris from a recently demolished tower is visible April 29 at U.S. Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. Contractors conducted a follow-up inspection to ensure no hazardous materials were exposed before clearing debris and restoring the area.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 18:48
    Photo ID: 9050310
    VIRIN: 250429-A-UT290-1009
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 22.6 MB
    Location: PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, End of an era: USACE, Air Force remove aging tower at Plant 42 [Image 9 of 9], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    End of an era: USACE, Air Force remove aging tower at Plant 42

    Edwards Air Force Base
    California
    Palmdale
    air traffic control tower
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Plant 42

