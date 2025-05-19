A decommissioned air traffic control tower at Plant 42 falls April 29 during its demolition at the Air Force installation in Palmdale, California. Crews used an excavator and cable system to safely bring down the structure, which had its support beams cut in advance.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 18:48
|Photo ID:
|9050309
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-UT290-1006
|Resolution:
|4665x3367
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, End of an era: USACE, Air Force remove aging tower at Plant 42 [Image 9 of 9], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
End of an era: USACE, Air Force remove aging tower at Plant 42
No keywords found.