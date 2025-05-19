Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Ammo Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Joint Ammo Training

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Stephen Satkowski 

    10th Support Group

    CW3 Deja A. Dior, Accountable Officer for the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot, speaks to CWO2 Terrance O'Neal, Henoko Ammunition Supply Point Operations Officer, about sharing best practices during a joint training event at Camp Schwab May 14.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9047317
    VIRIN: 250514-O-TV703-9721
    Resolution: 2048x1445
    Size: 310.59 KB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Joint Ammo Training [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Satkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Ammunition Training
    Joint Ammunition Training
    Joint Ammo Training

    #ammo #Army #Marines #10thsupportgroup

