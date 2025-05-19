Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Ammunition Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Joint Ammunition Training

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Stephen Satkowski 

    10th Support Group

    Members of the U.S. Army's 10th Support Group ammunition depot join the U.S. Marines and U.S. Air Force for joint training at Camp Schwab on May 14.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9047316
    VIRIN: 250514-O-TV703-1055
    Resolution: 2048x1216
    Size: 809.09 KB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Joint Ammunition Training [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Satkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Army #Ammo #interoperability

