10th Support Group Leads Joint Ammunition Training to Strengthen Interoperability in the Indo-Pacific

CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, Japan – The U.S. Army’s 10th Support Group is sharpening the edge of joint readiness through a new series of cross-service ammunition training events designed to improve interoperability, communication, and munitions support across the Indo-Pacific.



In a first-of-its-kind engagement, the 10th Support Group partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Schwab to conduct joint training at the Marine Ammunition Supply Point (ASP). The goal: foster a shared understanding of munitions operations across the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force and enhance Class V logistics in a joint environment.



“This training is about more than comparing systems—it’s about building trust and working relationships across the services,” said CW3 Deja A. Dior, Accountable Officer for the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot. “By working together, we’re identifying efficiencies, learning from each other’s strengths, and developing smarter ways to support the mission as a joint team.”



The training featured a battlefield circulation tour of the Camp Schwab ASP, covering topics like organizational structure, munitions tracking and ordering systems, DAC support roles, and service-specific duties and certifications. Although initially designed as a bilateral exchange with the Marines, the scope quickly expanded to include participants from all four branches.



“The intent behind this joint training is to foster a deeper understanding of how the Marine Corps manages and distributes Class V to the Fleet Marine Forces,” said CWO2 Terrance O’Neal, Deputy Officer in Charge at the Marine Corps ASP. “The end state is identifying shared capabilities across the services and how we can cooperate more effectively—whether it’s in garrison, during exercises, or in contingency operations.”



For the 10th Support Group, this initiative represents a proactive shift toward operational convergence—the ability to operate more cohesively across branches in increasingly dynamic environments.



“Our joint partners bring different experiences and insights,” Dior added. “We’re learning how they manage operations, communicate for support, and approach leadership development. These exchanges allow us to refine Army processes and improve how we coordinate across the joint force.”



Future training events are already in the works, with the next planned for August or September at Kadena Air Base, where participants will continue to explore shared logistics operations within the Indo-Pacific theater.



As the Department of Defense emphasizes joint warfighting and integrated logistics, the 10th Support Group’s efforts mark a key step in building a more resilient, responsive, and unified approach to munitions support—one that enhances lethality, agility, and mission assurance in support of U.S. and allied forces across the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2025 Date Posted: 05.19.2025 21:38 Story ID: 498409 Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Support Group Leads Joint Ammunition Training to Strengthen Interoperability in the Indo-Pacific, by Stephen Satkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.