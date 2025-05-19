10th Support Group Operations Officer CPT Neil Rissling, talks to CWO2 Terrance O'Neal, Henoko Ammunition Supply Point Operations Officer, at Camp Schwab on May 14 during joint ammunition training.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9047315
|VIRIN:
|250514-O-TV703-8071
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Joint Ammunition Training [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Satkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.