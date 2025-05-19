Date Taken: 05.14.2025 Date Posted: 05.19.2025 21:37 Photo ID: 9047315 VIRIN: 250514-O-TV703-8071 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 472.66 KB Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Joint Ammunition Training [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Satkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.