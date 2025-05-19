Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Ammunition Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Ammunition Training

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Stephen Satkowski 

    10th Support Group

    10th Support Group Operations Officer CPT Neil Rissling, talks to CWO2 Terrance O'Neal, Henoko Ammunition Supply Point Operations Officer, at Camp Schwab on May 14 during joint ammunition training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9047315
    VIRIN: 250514-O-TV703-8071
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 472.66 KB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Ammunition Training [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Satkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Ammunition Training
    Joint Ammunition Training
    Joint Ammo Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ammo #interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download