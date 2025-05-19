Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven holds All Hands Call aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250516-N-WJ234-1062 SASEBO, Japan (May 16, 2025) Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, speaks with Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jason Roxas from Seattle, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the ship’s hangar bay, May 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)