Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven holds All Hands Call aboard USS America (LHA 6)

250516-N-WJ234-1053 SASEBO, Japan (May 16, 2025) Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, speaks to Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the ship’s hangar bay, May 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)