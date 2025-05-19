Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven holds All Hands Call aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 4]

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven holds All Hands Call aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250516-N-WJ234-1062 SASEBO, Japan (May 16, 2025) Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, speaks to Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the ship’s hangar bay, May 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

