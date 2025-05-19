250516-N-WJ234-1126 SASEBO, Japan (May 16, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, right, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), presents Kevin Rocha, left, Fit Boss assigned to America, a Sasebo Olympics trophy in the ship’s hangar bay, May 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 20:50
|Photo ID:
|9047256
|VIRIN:
|250516-N-WJ234-1126
|Resolution:
|6852x4817
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven holds All Hands Call aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.