Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven holds All Hands Call aboard USS America (LHA 6)

250516-N-WJ234-1126 SASEBO, Japan (May 16, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, right, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), presents Kevin Rocha, left, Fit Boss assigned to America, a Sasebo Olympics trophy in the ship’s hangar bay, May 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)