AAW25: Volleyball Tournament

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in the All American Week Volleyball Tournament, May 19, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The All American Week volleyball tournament highlights Paratroopers’ physical abilities as they play for the title of best Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)