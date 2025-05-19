Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAW25: Volleyball Tournament [Image 4 of 4]

    FAYETEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in the All American Week Volleyball Tournament, May 19, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The All American Week volleyball tournament highlights Paratroopers’ physical abilities as they play for the title of best Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)

