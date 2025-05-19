AAW25: Volleyball Tournament

A paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division spikes a volleyball towards the opposing team in the All American Week Volleyball tournament, May 19, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The All American Week volleyball tournament highlights Paratroopers’ physical abilities as they play for the title of best Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9046998
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-FH915-1030
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|29.35 MB
|Location:
|FAYETEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
