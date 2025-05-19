AAW25: Volleyball Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division smiles as he celebrates a team victory during the All American Week Volleyball Tournament, May 19, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The All American Week volleyball tournament highlights Paratroopers’ physical abilities as they play for the title of best Battalion. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)