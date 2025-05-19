Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Private 1st Class Ryan Rosenbloom, 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment holds his daughter following the deployment ceremony for 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment on May 18, 2025 at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. The unit is set to mobilize to the Horn of Africa for a deployment to support Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9046411
    VIRIN: 250518-D-MN117-3421
    Resolution: 3864x3648
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony
    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cavalry
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download