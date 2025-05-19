Staff Sgt. Jacob Leadingham, Supply NCO, 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment talks with other soldiers following the deployment ceremony for 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment on May 18, 2025 at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. The unit is set to mobilize to the Horn of Africa for a deployment to support Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9046409
|VIRIN:
|250518-D-MN117-8230
|Resolution:
|2904x3648
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
This work, 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS