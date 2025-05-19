1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment deployment ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Reggie Sektes, 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment poses with family members for photos following the deployment ceremony for 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment on May 18, 2025 at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. The unit is set to mobilize to the Horn of Africa for a deployment to support Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)