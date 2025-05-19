VNG Soldiers recognized during Military Signing Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Emily Anne Gullickson, the Superintendent of Public Instruction for the Virginia Department of Education, addresses more than 100 new recruits to the U.S. Armed Forces during the Virginia Department of Veteran Services’ Military Signing Day, held May 16, 2025, at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia. The event included new recruits from the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, and provided an opportunity for friends and family members to publicly recognize the new military members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)