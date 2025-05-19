Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VNG Soldiers recognized during Military Signing Day

    VNG Soldiers recognized during Military Signing Day

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    The U.S. Fleet Forces Band provides musical accompaniment to the Virginia Department of Veteran Services’ Military Signing Day, held May 16, 2025, at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia. The event included new recruits from the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, and provided an opportunity for friends and family members to publicly recognize their new military members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 09:49
    Photo ID: 9045218
    VIRIN: 250516-Z-SM601-1021
    Resolution: 5647x3757
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, VNG Soldiers recognized during Military Signing Day [Image 21 of 21], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    virginia
    richmond
    war memorial
    mililtary signing day

