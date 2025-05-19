Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VNG Soldiers recognized during Military Signing Day [Image 11 of 21]

    VNG Soldiers recognized during Military Signing Day

    RICHMOND, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Twenty-two of the Virginia Army National Guard’s newest recruits participate in the Virginia Department of Veteran Services’ Military Signing Day, held May 16, 2025, at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia. The event included new recruits from the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, and provided an opportunity for friends and family members to publicly recognize the new military members. Emily Anne Gullickson, the Superintendent of Public Instruction for the Virginia Department of Education, served as the keynote speaker for the event, while U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David J. Sanford, the Director of Logistics Operations and the Commander of Joint Regional Combat Support for the Defense Logistics Agency, administered the oath of enlistment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    TAGS

    virginia
    richmond
    war memorial
    mililtary signing day

