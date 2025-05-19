VNG Soldiers recognized during Military Signing Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Fleet Forces Band provides musical accompaniment to the Virginia Department of Veteran Services’ Military Signing Day, held May 16, 2025, at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia. The event included new recruits from the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, and provided an opportunity for friends and family members to publicly recognize their new military members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)