    Approximately 180 Hoosiers join military during enlistment ceremony at IMS [Image 4 of 4]

    Approximately 180 Hoosiers join military during enlistment ceremony at IMS

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Catherine Maloney, 38th Infantry Division Band commander, conducts the division’s band during an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, Sunday, May 18, 2025. The ceremony, which featured approximately 180 Hoosiers raising their hands to join the military, symbolized the transition into roles that require dedication, sacrifice and commitment. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 08:14
    Photo ID: 9045071
    VIRIN: 250518-Z-WN757-6956
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US
    TAGS

    Joint
    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    38th Infantry Division Band
    IMS
    JEC

