Approximately 180 Hoosiers join military during enlistment ceremony at IMS

Indiana National Guard enlistees Jamyan Collins and N’tence Waters, both of Indianapolis, talk to each other prior to an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, Sunday, May 18, 2025. For the future Indiana National Guardsmen, they will be part of a team that lives here, works here and serves here in communities across the Hoosier state. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)