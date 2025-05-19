Approximately 180 Hoosiers join military during enlistment ceremony at IMS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Catherine Maloney, 38th Infantry Division Band commander, conducts the division’s band during an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, Sunday, May 18, 2025. The ceremony, which featured approximately 180 Hoosiers raising their hands to join the military, symbolized the transition into roles that require dedication, sacrifice and commitment. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)