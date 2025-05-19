Approximately 180 Hoosiers join military during enlistment ceremony at IMS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Approximately 180 Hoosiers raise their right hands during an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, Sunday, May 18, 2025. Taking the Oath of Enlistment is one of the first steps toward joining the ranks that symbolizes the transition into a role that requires dedication, sacrifice and commitment to the values and responsibilities of military service. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)