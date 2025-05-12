Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Colombian army leaders conclude PISAJ-20 and increase NCO operational reach [Image 4 of 5]

    US, Colombian army leaders conclude PISAJ-20 and increase NCO operational reach

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan Munoz 

    U.S. Army South

    Sgt. Maj Ottoniel Rivera, the U.S. Army South, Security Cooperation Directorate Senior Enlisted Leader, pins awards to supporting Airmen assigned to Inter-American Forces Academy, 37th Training Wing, during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquia 20 (PISAJ-20) closing ceremony at Fort Sill, Okla., May 16, 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the COLAR senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan C. Munoz)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 22:19
    Photo ID: 9044639
    VIRIN: 250516-A-DV911-4424
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Colombian army leaders conclude PISAJ-20 and increase NCO operational reach [Image 5 of 5], by SGM Juan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US, Colombian army leaders conclude PISAJ-20 and increase NCO operational reach

